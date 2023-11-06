Abdullah rushed twice for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.
Abdullah played just eight offensive snaps in the blowout victory, but he managed to earn more than two touches in a single contest for the first time this season. Nonetheless, starter Josh Jacobs continues to dominate opportunities out of the Raiders' backfield, and that figures to continue against the Jets in Week 10.
