Abdullah caught three of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 22-16 overtime win over the Broncos. He also returned three kickoffs for 69 yards.

Abdullah has caught at least three passes in three of the Raiders' past four contests, but only one of his receptions went for positive yardage Sunday. Starter Josh Jacobs was Las Vegas' only running back to record a carry, though Abdullah figures to continue providing relief on pass downs when the Raiders visit Seattle in Week 12.