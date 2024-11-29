With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) both inactive, Abdullah is in line to see added work Friday against the Chiefs.
In this past Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos -- a game that Mattison and White also missed -- Abdullah (who started the contest) carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and caught five of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Look for the veteran back to continue to see added touches Friday, with Sincere McCormick (who logged five carries for 33 yards versus Denver) also mixing in.
