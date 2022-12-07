The Raiders listed Abdullah (hamstring) as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Abdullah's limted estimate was his second straight in as many days, as the Raiders prep for a matchup with the Rams on Thursday. His status will be worth monitoring following the release of Wednesday's injury report. The veteran running back recorded one carry for four yards and failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Chargers.
