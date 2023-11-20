Abdullah caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Abdullah's 23-percent offensive snap share marked a season high as the Raiders trailed throughout the entirety of the second half in Miami, but the 30-year-old running back was dealt just one touch behind starter Josh Jacobs. Abdullah could see a similar level of involvement, especially on passing downs, against the Chiefs in Week 12.
