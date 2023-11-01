Abdullah rushed once for seven yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

After failing to earn a single touch over the past two contests, Abdullah handled two touches during Monday's contest. Through eight weeks of season, the veteran running back has seen no more than two touches in a contest and has been held without a touch in three games. Barring an injury to starter Josh Jacobs, Abdullah should remain far off the fantasy radar going forward. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old will continue to operate as the Raiders' top backup option when the Raiders host the Giants in Week 9.