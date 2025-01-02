Abdullah (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.
Abdullah is coming off a career-high 115-yard rushing effort in Week 17, but back-to-back missed practices cloud his status for Sunday's season finale against the Chargers. If Abdullah is limited or out this weekend, Alexander Mattison and Chris Collier would likely be next up for the Raiders' Week 18 carries, with Dylan Laube a candidate to mix in.
More News
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Injures foot late in Week 17•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Tops 100 rushing yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Totals 12 touches•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Plays large receiving role Monday•
-
Raiders' Ameer Abdullah: Two touches in Sunday's loss•