Abdullah caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.
Abdullah earned just one touch across his 10 offensive snaps on Sunday Night Football, while starter Josh Jacobs retained a workhorse role with 27 carries for 116 yards to go along with two catches on as many targets for 11 yards. Expect a similarly light backfield split for Abdullah against the Dolphins in Week 11.
