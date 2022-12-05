Abdullah took one carry for four yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.
Abdullah failed to catch a single pass for the first time since Week 5, logging only 12 offensive snaps behind starter Josh Jacobs. Abdullah's pass-down role could diminish if the Raiders manage to build an early lead against the 3-9 Rams on Thursday.
