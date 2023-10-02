Abdullah caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Chargers.

Abdullah's two receptions didn't come until the fourth quarter when the Raiders were trailing by multiple scores, and starter Josh Jacobs remained busy as a receiver in his own right with eight catches for 81 yards on 11 targets. It's safe to expect a similarly limited role for Abdullah against the Packers in Week 5.

