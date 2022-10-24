Abdullah caught two passes on as many targets for seven yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards.

Abdullah played more than one offensive snap for the first time since Week 2, but he handled just two touches while starter Josh Jacobs racked up 155 total yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Brandon Bolden only saw the field on special teams. Abdullah's role in the offense figures to remain limited against the Saints in Week 8 with Jacobs at full strength.