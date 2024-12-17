Abdullah took three carries for eight yards while hauling in all seven of his targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 15-9 loss to Atlanta.

Starter Sincere McCormick (ankle) was injured in the second quarter before being ruled out at halftime, opening extra playing time for the Raiders' backup RBs. Abdullah took full advantage of the opportunity and cashed in a late touchdown reception while Alexander Mattison (7-24-0) handled the early-down work in the second half. Despite the disparity in production Monday, Mattison figures to handle starting duties should McCormick be ruled out for a Week 16 tilt against the Jaguars. Abdullah would likely get worked in as a receiving option like we saw against the Falcons in the aforementioned scenario.