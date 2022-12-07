Abdullah (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Rams, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Josh Jacobs (calf/quadriceps) is listed as questionable, just as he was a few days ago before running for 144 yards in a Week 13 win over the Chargers. Abdullah will continue seeing most of his playing time in passing situations, with rookie Zamir White more likely to serve as the lead runner if Jacobs ends up missing Thursday's game.