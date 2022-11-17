Abdullah was a full participant in practice Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.
Abdullah sat out practice due to an illness Wednesday, but he was back on the field Thursday. His ability to practice without limitations suggests that the veteran ball carrier should be good to go for Sunday's clash against Denver. Though he has yet to log a carry this season, Abdullah has seen at least 14 snaps each of the past three weeks and has caught nine passes for 69 yards over that span.
