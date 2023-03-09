The Raiders re-signed Abdullah to a one-year contract Thursday, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reports.
Abdullah appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders last season as a lightly-used change-of-pace back and pass-catching specialist behind Josh Jacobs. He averaged just 10.3 offensive snaps per game and rushed four times for 20 yards, adding 25 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown. Abdullah will try and fill the same role again in 2023.
