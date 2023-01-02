Abdullah did not record an offensive touch in nine snaps during Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Abdullah failed to draw a target in the passing game for the first time since Week 5, and it was fellow reserve running back Brandon Bolden that filled in for starter Josh Jacobs on the ground when the latter briefly exited with a minor hip injury. Abdullah figures to remain involved sparingly on passing downs, but barring any setbacks, Jacobs is slated to retain his workhorse role against the Chiefs in Week 18.