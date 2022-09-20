Abdullah caught his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Abdullah played 14 offensive snaps in the pass-down role behind starter Josh Jacobs with fellow running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) sidelined for the contest, but Abdullah's only touch came in the second quarter. Jacobs, who handled 19 carries for 69 yards Sunday, should lead the charge out of the Raiders' backfield again Week 3 at Tennessee while Abdullah mixes in sparingly.