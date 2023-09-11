Abdullah was targeted once in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, but he finished the contest without a single touch.
Abdullah logged only seven offensive snaps while the Raiders unsurprisingly leaned on starter Josh Jacobs as the workhorse out of the backfield. Abdullah figures to continue providing relief on passing downs against the Bills in Week 2.
