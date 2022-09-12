Abdullah failed to reel in his only target in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Chargers.

Abdullah played only seven offensive snaps while fellow running back Brandon Bolden caught two passes for 21 yards and a score behind starter Josh Jacobs. However, Bolden exited Sunday's contest early due to a hamstring injury, so Abdullah could see an uptick in passing-down work Week 2 against the Cardinals if Bolden remains sidelined.