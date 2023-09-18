Abdullah caught one pass for five yards on three targets in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Abdullah logged only six offensive snaps despite a trailing game script, while starter Josh Jacobs played a much larger role in the passing game as he earned six targets to ultimately produce five receptions for 51 yards. Zamir White remains the primary backup to Jacobs on the ground, severely limiting Abdullah's path to fantasy relevance against the Steelers in Week 3.