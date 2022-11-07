Abdullah caught one of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars. He also returned two kickoffs for 21 yards.
Abdullah has beat out fellow backup Brandon Bolden for the pass-down role out of the Raiders' backfield since the team's Week 6 bye, but it hasn't translated to much fantasy relevance for Abdullah behind workhorse Josh Jacobs. Abdullah figures to see a similar level of involvement against the Colts in Week 10.
