Abdullah caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Abdullah played less than 10 offensive snaps for the first time since Week 7, as the Raiders led for much of the contest until the pivotal final moments. Starter Josh Jacobs (finger) once again enjoyed a workhorse role with 29 touches for 114 yards and a touchdown, continuing to dominate the lion's share of opportunities out of the Raiders' backfield. Nonetheless, Abdullah figures to factor in on passing downs against the Patriots in Week 15.