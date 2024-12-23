Abdullah rushed the ball seven times for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars. He added five receptions on six targets for 47 yards.

Abdullah benefitted from the absence of Sincere McCormick (ankle) but still saw four fewer touches than Alexander Mattison. As would be expected, the majority of Abdullah's production came as a receiver, and he finished second on the team in both receptions and yards. However, his biggest fantasy impact came on a seven-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter. While his involvement in the offense is likely to lean heavily toward his work as a receiver, Abdullah should maintain a complementary role at minimum in Week 17 against the Saints.