Abdullah caught two passes for 16 yards on three targets in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Abdullah played just 12 of a possible 72 offensive snaps despite the Raiders finding themselves in catch-up mode for the entirety of the second half, while workhorse Josh Jacobs ultimately handled 17 carries to go along with three receptions on five targets out of the team's backfield. Abdullah has earned three targets in back-to-back contests, but Jacobs' significant usage figures to continue against the Chargers in Week 4.