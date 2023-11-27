Abdullah rushed once for 11 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Abdullah's 11-yard carry came on the final play of the first half, but he was held without a single touch throughout the second half while starter Josh Jacobs handled a bulk of the work out of the Raiders' backfield. Abdullah has six receptions over the team's last five games, though he's yet to find the end zone this season.