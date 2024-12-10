Abdullah caught one of two targets for a loss of three yards and rushed once for one yard in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers. He also returned two punts for 30 yards and two kickoffs for 59 yards.

Abdullah earned just two touches despite playing 39 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps, ceding much of the backfield work to Sincere McCormick as the undrafted 24-year-old took 15 carries for 78 yards to go along with a pair of receptions for another 11 yards. Abdullah figures to take a backseat to McCormick again in Week 15 when Las Vegas hosts the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Additionally, Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) could return to the backfield rotation as well.