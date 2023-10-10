Abdullah rushed once for four yards and caught his only target for 11 yards in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Abdullah continues to play ahead of fellow reserve Zamir White, but the former has yet to earn more than two touches in a game through the first five weeks of the season. Nonetheless, Abdullah remains capable of providing relief to starter Josh Jacobs in certain down and distance situations ahead of a Week 6 tilt against the Patriots.