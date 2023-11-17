Robertson (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The fourth-year cornerback out of Louisiana Tech missed Wednesday's practice with a concussion, but he was able to log a full session Friday, and it seems as if he's cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's contest. Robertson has appeared in seven games for Las Vegas this year, recording 24 total tackles, three pass deflections and two interceptions.