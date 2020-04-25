Raiders' Amik Robertson: Las Vegas adds in fourth round

The Raiders selected Robertson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 139th overall.

Robertson (5-foot-8, 187) is almost universally well-regarded for his cornerback skill set, but his diminutive frame likely restricts him to the slot, putting a cap on his NFL upside. A slot corner like Nickell Robey-Coleman provides an example of what Robertson could provide to the Raiders defense, though Lamarcus Joyner is the lead slot corner there for the moment.