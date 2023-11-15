Robertson is in concussion protocol Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Robertson sustained the concussion during Sunday's win versus the Jets. Most players who have entered concussion protocol so far this season have sat out at least one game, so it would be surprising to see him suit up in Week 11.
