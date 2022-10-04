Robertson recorded three tackles (two solo) and returned a recovered fumble for a touchdown during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Melvin Gordon tried fight for extra yards on a first-and-10 play in the second quarter when Duron Harmon knocked the ball loose. Robertson jumped on the loose ball and proceeded to weave his way between blockers for a 68-yard score. The third-year defensive back has had an inconsistent role this season due to numerous injuries in Las Vegas' secondary, but his playmaking ability may earn him extra snaps moving forward.