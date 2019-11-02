The Raiders have listed James (ankle) as questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

James was able to practice in limited fashion Friday after being sidelined earlier in the week, so he does appear to be trending in the right direction. Still, the depth offensive lineman will likely end up being a true game-time decision.

