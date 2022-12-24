Billings (lower leg) is listed as active Saturday at Pittsburgh.
Sidelined since Week 12 due to a lower-leg issue, Billings put together three limited sessions in a row for a second consecutive week. This time, though, he'll avoid being inactive. At the very least, Billings will be available to the Raiders' rotation along the interior defensive line, which so far has amounted to 34 tackles and one sack in 11 appearances.
