Billings (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Billings has not played since sustaining a lower-leg injury Week 12 versus Seattle, and he'll be considered questionable to play after logging three limited practices for the second week in a row. The 27-year-old logged 34 tackles and a sack over the first 11 games of the season, and he should reprise a starting role alongside defensive tackle Bilal Nichols when available again. Otherwise, expect Jerry Tillery should continue to see increased playing time on the interior of Las Vegas' defensive line.
More News
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Draws questionable tag•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Out for Thursday's matchup•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Sustains leg injury Sunday•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Not on injury report•
-
Raiders' Andrew Billings: Dealing with unspecified injury•