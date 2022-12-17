Billings (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Billings logged limited workloads at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision. If he is ultimately unable to go again, Jerry Tillery and Neil Farrell could again be in line for increased snaps.
