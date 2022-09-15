Billings (undisclosed) was not listed on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the team's official site reports.

Billings exited during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas' season-opening loss to the Chargers this past Sunday with an undisclosed injury. However, his lack of any injury designation Wednesday appears to indicate that he should be available heading into the team's Week 2 matchup against Arizona. Billings has already surpassed his total defensive production from last season -- one tackle over six games with Cleveland -- through one game in 2022, and he should slot in as of of the Raiders' starting defensive when healthy moving forward.