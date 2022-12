Billings (lower leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Billings is in line to miss his second straight contest as a result of the lower-leg injury he sustained versus Seattle in Week 12. In his absence, Bilal Nichols, Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler could all receive additional opportunities on the interior of Las Vegas' defensive line for the time being.