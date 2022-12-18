Billings (lower leg) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game versus New England.
Billings will miss his second game in a row after picking up a lower-leg injury versus Seattle in Week 12. His next chance to suit up will come versus the Steelers on Saturday, Dec. 24. With fellow defensive tackle Neil Farrell (coach's decision) also inactive, expect Jerry Tillery to see the vast majority of reps alongside Bilal Nichols on Sunday.
