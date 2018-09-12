DePaola (knee - ACL) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

DePaola suffered a torn ACL during Monday's season-opener against the rams. The non-contact injury occurred during punt coverage, ending the 31-year-old long snapper's season. The Raiders are expected to sign rookie Trent Sieg as a replacement long snapper in the coming days.

