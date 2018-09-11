DePaola is believed to have torn the ACL in his right knee during Monday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

DePaola's torn ACL was a non-contact injury he suffered during punt coverage, and now the Raiders will be on the search for a new long snapper with his season now over. The team is expected to workout Andrew East to potentially serve as DePaola's replacement.