Raiders' Andrew DePaola: Likely has torn ACL
DePaola is believed to have torn the ACL in his right knee during Monday's game against the Rams, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
DePaola's torn ACL was a non-contact injury he suffered during punt coverage, and now the Raiders will be on the search for a new long snapper with his season now over. The team is expected to workout Andrew East to potentially serve as DePaola's replacement.
More News
-
Raiders' Andrew DePaola: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Andrew DePaola: Released by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Andrew DePaola: Late training camp addition•
-
Andrew DePaola: Unlikely to be healthy for start of 2017 season•
-
Buccaneers' Andrew DePaola: Tears ACL in season finale•
-
Buccaneers make roster moves•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...