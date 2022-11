Las Vegas placed Averett (toe) on its injured reserve list Tuesday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Averett already missed four weeks early in the season with a thumb injury, and he'll now be required to miss at least the next four games as well. The 2020 fourth-rounder Amik Robertson will likely see a significantly higher share of snaps in Averett's absence.