Raiders' Anthony Averett: Returns to 53-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Averett (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Averett suffered a broken thumb Week 1 against the Chargers and underwent surgery to repair it. His return to the field Sunday will be a boost to the Raiders secondary against the Texans.
