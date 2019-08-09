Raiders' Antonio Brown: Absence tied to helmet grievance
Brown is staying away from the Raiders more so due to new rules regarding his preferred helmet and not his feet, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
And the saga with Brown continues. To this point in camp, the story was focused on a recent "cryogenic chamber mishap," which has kept him off the field for all but one practice. But the issues with Brown go all the way back to Phase 3 of the offseason program, the first time players are allowed to wear helmets. Per new league rules, a number of helmets were declared unsafe to use based on new research, but players that wore them previously were allowed a one-year grace period before moving on to an approved version. Brown attempted multiple times to wear his old helmet, both in OTAs and training camp, but to no avail. The development has spurred the wide receiver to file a grievance against the NFL, hence the reason he remains away from team facilities. According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown is expected to return to the Raiders in the near future, but considering events of the past year, who knows at this point.
