Raiders' Antonio Brown: Absent from practice Thursday
General manager Mike Mayock said Thursday that Brown wouldn't practice with the team, but didn't offer any further comment regarding a potential suspension for the wideout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "Antonio Brown is not in the building. He's not going to be practicing. I don't have any more information. When we do, I'll get it to you," Mayock told the assembled media.
Mayock's update provided no real clarity on the status of Brown, who reportedly got into a "heated exchange" with the GM on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter relayed that the team is planning to suspend the star wideout, but confirmation on that front may not arrive until the weekend. In the event Brown is in fact inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos, Tyrell Williams would profile as the Raiders' top pass-catching option.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Facing suspension after exchange with GM•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Suspension on tap•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Good grasp of offense•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Loses second helmet hearing•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Rested along with other starters Thursday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Suits up Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
More drama: Brown facing suspension
Antonio Brown's offseason of drama is threatening to spill into the regular season, as numerous...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...