General manager Mike Mayock said Thursday that Brown wouldn't practice with the team, but didn't offer any further comment regarding a potential suspension for the wideout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "Antonio Brown is not in the building. He's not going to be practicing. I don't have any more information. When we do, I'll get it to you," Mayock told the assembled media.

Mayock's update provided no real clarity on the status of Brown, who reportedly got into a "heated exchange" with the GM on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter relayed that the team is planning to suspend the star wideout, but confirmation on that front may not arrive until the weekend. In the event Brown is in fact inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos, Tyrell Williams would profile as the Raiders' top pass-catching option.