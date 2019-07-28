Raiders' Antonio Brown: Activated off NFI list
Brown (undisclosed) participated in practice Sunday after the Raiders activated him off the Non-Football Injury list, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Brown started training camp on the NFI, but was back at practice hauling in passes Sunday. Head coach Jon Gruden already said he wasn't planning on playing Brown during the preseason, so he'll likely use training camp to build a rapport with Derek Carr heading into Week 1. The veteran wideout seems to be headed for massive volume in an Oakland offense that lacks a proven pass catcher at tight end or a clear choice for the No. 3 receiver job.
