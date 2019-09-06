Raiders' Antonio Brown: Apologizes to team, may play Week 1
Brown -- who got into a heated exchange with GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday -- offered "an emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, "with team captains standing with him," Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
That's clearly a step in the right direction toward repairing his relationship with the team, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting that there's now a chance that Brown might not be suspended by the Raiders and could actually play Monday night against the Broncos.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: In team's Week 1 plans•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Slated to play Monday•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Unlikely to be available Week 1•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Practice absence attributed to conduct•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Team weighs options•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Absent from practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...