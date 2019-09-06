Brown -- who got into a heated exchange with GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday -- offered "an emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, "with team captains standing with him," Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

That's clearly a step in the right direction toward repairing his relationship with the team, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting that there's now a chance that Brown might not be suspended by the Raiders and could actually play Monday night against the Broncos.