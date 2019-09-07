Raiders' Antonio Brown: Asks for release
Brown asked for his release from the Raiders on his personal Instagram following the team's decision to fine the wide receiver $215,000, thus voiding his $30 million in guaranteed money.
Brown relayed a message to Jeff Darlington of ESPN that the embattled wide receiver would not play after the team "took away my guarantees" and "made (his) contract week to week," complicating what was already one of the crazier personnel stories in recent memory. Given the ever-changing nature of the situation, it's impossible to predict what Brown's status for Monday's contest against the Broncos will be, although it seems entirely possible the 31-year-old could never end up playing a snap for the Raiders.
