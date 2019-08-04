Raiders' Antonio Brown: Considered day-to-day
After seeing a foot specialist Saturday, Brown is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown has missed five of the team's six practices so far in training camp with this issue, and he was limited in the lone session he got in. While the 31-year-old remains on the NFI list, it appears that the Raiders still believe it is a short-term issue and expect that Brown will participate in training camp in the near future.
More News
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Will see foot specialist•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Missing time with foot injury•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Misses another practice•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Limited in first practice•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Present for practice•
-
Raiders' Antonio Brown: Limited to individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...