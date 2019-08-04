After seeing a foot specialist Saturday, Brown is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brown has missed five of the team's six practices so far in training camp with this issue, and he was limited in the lone session he got in. While the 31-year-old remains on the NFI list, it appears that the Raiders still believe it is a short-term issue and expect that Brown will participate in training camp in the near future.

