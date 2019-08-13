Brown (foot) didn't practice Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The wideout continues to work his way back from foot issues, but now that he's slated to be back with the team at training camp, he's moving toward a return to the practice field. Per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brown is "expected to be worked back into the fold in fairly short order," though that may not happen until after Thursday's preseason game against the Cardinals.

