Raiders' Antonio Brown: Expected back Tuesday
Brown (foot) is expected back at the Raiders' training camp facility Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown has been dealing with the effects of what has been described as a cryotherapy mishap that affected his feet. Additionally, the wideout had a grievance against the NFL (which he lost) regarding his desire to continue wearing his old helmet. It remains to be seen if he'll practice Tuesday, and if so, at what level, but Brown's return to the team is a big step toward the talented wide receiver getting into into his first game action for the Raiders.
